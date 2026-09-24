Stellantis wiped out half its value, yet the Peugeot Family is still all-in

Watching a portfolio drop by nearly 50% in six months would prompt most sane investors to burn their stock certificates for heat. But when you are the Peugeot family, losing billions on Wall Street is apparently just another Tuesday in the volatile world of global automaking.

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Despite Stellantis stock taking a staggering 48% nose-dive in the first half of 2026, Peugeot Invest, the French dynasty’s investment vehicle that controls nearly 8% of the automotive giant, has officially decided that panicking is for amateurs.

As the second-largest shareholder behind Exor, Peugeot Invest watched its Net Asset Value shrink by 12.5%, largely because Stellantis accounts for roughly 20% of its total gross portfolio value.

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CEO Jean-Charles Douin openly admitted that the market performance feels like a punch to the gut, yet he insists there is light at the end of this financially battered tunnel. Instead of grabbing lifeboats, the family is doubling down on CEO Antonio Filosa’s turnaround strategy, claiming it is far too early to judge the manager’s master plan.

For Peugeot Invest, Stellantis doesn’t appear merely as a line item on a spreadsheet to dump during a market fire sale. It represent a sacred ancestral asset tied directly to their industrial heritage. In short, emotional attachment currently beats basic market math.

While their tech investments actually turned a healthy profit in H1 2026, Stellantis stood out as the undisputed wrecking ball of their balance sheet. Nevertheless, Peugeot Invest confirmed it has zero plans to separate its automotive roots from its broader investment umbrella. Holding chairman Édouard Peugeot reaffirmed that despite the brutal headwinds battering the global auto sector, the family remains fully committed to steering Stellantis back toward profitability.

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Whether Filosa’s strategic playbook will deliver an epic rally or just prolonged financial heartburn remains uncertain. One thing is clear: the Peugeot family seems strapped in for the entire roller-coaster ride, no matter how steep the drop gets.