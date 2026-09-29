Someone listed a 1990s Peugeot 605 for the price of a supercar: a Saharan story

Opening the trunk of this heavily modified Peugeot 605 won’t reveal stacks of gold bullion or a weekend’s worth of designer luggage. Instead, you will find pure, unadulterated emptiness. That’s because the mechanical heart of the IPSO-E.Leclerc 4×4 isn’t where French corporate middle managers intended it to be. It was relocated directly behind the passenger cabin.

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While this wildly custom machine shares the understated silhouette of Peugeot’s classic executive sedan, everything beneath its suburban skin is pure, unhinged motorsport engineering. Built on a bespoke late-1990s tubular chassis specifically engineered for rally-raid torture, this prototype was born to devour the Sahara rather than commute through dreary Parisian traffic.

At its core lies a naturally aspirated 3,997 cc PRV V6 engine. Evolving period regulations had rendered turbocharged gasoline prototypes obsolete, making high-displacement natural aspiration the only logical weapon of choice. Power goes to all four wheels through a heavy-duty five-speed SADEV sequential gearbox mated to a transfer case.

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To digest whatever violent obstacles desert dunes throw its way, the vehicle relies on an aggressive suspension setup featuring eight Donerre shock absorbers, two per wheel. Massive AP Racing six-piston calipers handle braking duties, while dual oversized fuel tanks ensure long-range survival, considering gas stations are nothing more than a fever dream in the middle of nowhere.

This sort of Peugeot 605 boasts serious motorsport pedigree. It has been across brutal desert terrain by rally-raid legends Pierre Lartigue and Bruno Gilles. Following a thorough restoration in 2021, this legendary prototype proved its enduring stamina by competing in the 2022 Dakar Classic.

It’s the only surviving operational unit left in its original race-ready configuration, meaning it still carries real Saharan sand tucked inside its rubber seals.

Listed at an eye-watering €399,990, this ultimate sleeper asks a very specific question: what do you actually get if you show up with an inflated bank account and a complete lack of sensible ideas? Calling it a Peugeot 605 feels almost insulting. It is a genuine piece of off-road racing history disguised as a bland four-door that usually spent its life sitting in suburban office parks.