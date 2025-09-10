Stellantis maintains leadership in key South American markets

Stellantis has maintained its leadership in the car and light commercial vehicle markets in Brazil, Argentina, and South America during the first eight months of 2025. Over this period, the company sold 648,286 vehicles, up 71,694 units compared to 2024, securing a 23.1% share of the regional market. In Brazil, Stellantis registered 470,649 vehicles from January to August, an increase of 13,807 units versus 2024, consolidating a 29.8% share.

Argentina also showed strong growth, with 133,411 vehicles sold since the start of the year, up 57,969 units from 2024. Market share reached 31.7%, a gain of 1.9 percentage points. In Brazil, Fiat closed August as the market leader, with 45,373 registrations and a 21.1% share. The brand stood out with three models among the country’s top 10 best-sellers: Strada (2nd place, 11,833 units), Argo (3rd, 10,096 units), and Mobi (7th, 7,046 units).

Year-to-date, Fiat remains the undisputed leader, with 337,402 units sold, a 21.3% share, and a lead of 69,500 units over the second-place model. The Strada continues to be Brazil’s best-selling vehicle, with 87,430 registrations and a 5.5% market share.

The Stellantis brand also leads in key segments, including hybrid SUVs, with the Pulse and Fastback ranking among the best-selling models in the first eight months of the year. Fiat also holds the top spot across pickups, vans, and sedans, with the Mobi and Argo taking third and sixth place year-to-date.

Between January and August 2025, Ram registered more than 2,500 units in the full-size pickup segment, maintaining absolute leadership with a 63% share. During this period, two models stood out: the Ram 3500, which debuted its refreshed 2025 lineup in August, surpassing 1,000 units sold this year; and the Ram 1500, which also crossed the 1,000-unit mark in 2025. The award-winning Rampage, which has collected 25 accolades from the automotive press since launch, is also celebrating impressive results. The model ranks among the five best-selling midsize and full-size pickups in Brazil and has now reached 48,000 units sold since launch.