2028 Ram Ramcharger: why Stellantis is doubling down on 777-HP V8 madness

When automaker is desperately trying to convince us that silent, appliance-like electric vehicles are the future, Stellantis is taking a delightfully noisy U-turn. Meet the 2028 Ram Ramcharger, a burly full-size SUV that resurrects a legendary 1970s nameplate to slap a heavy dose of raw V8 muscle onto daily family transportation.

Advertisement

Marking the Ram brand’s very first venture beyond pickup trucks and commercial work vans, this oversized haul-it-all steps straight into the lucrative arena currently ruled by the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition. But while its platform-mate, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, prefers smooth six-cylinder engines, silky air rides, and enough chrome to blind oncoming traffic, the Ramcharger is trading high-society pretension for aggressive styling, tire-roasting horsepower, and uncompromising towing capability.

Underneath its muscle-bound sheet metal, the Ramcharger shares its body-on-frame architecture with the Ram 1500 and Grand Wagoneer. Expect an independent rear suspension setup with four-wheel coil springs on base models, with adaptive air suspension trickling down to upper trims.

Advertisement

An off-road-focused Rebel variant featuring beefier shocks, aggressive bodywork, and a proper low-range transfer case is almost guaranteed, ready to pick a fight with the Chevy Tahoe Z71, Ford Expedition Tremor, GMC Yukon, Nissan Armada, and Toyota Sequoia.

The real party, however, happens under the hood. As confirmed by Stellantis exec Tim Kuniskis, the Ramcharger lineup will prioritize traditional V8 power. Expect the iconic 395-horsepower 5.7-liter Hemi V8 as the entry point, flanked by an optional 470-horsepower 6.4-liter Hemi V8. Naturally,

Stellantis couldn’t resist hinting at an SRT-badged performance monster, which will likely mirror the unhinged Ram 1500 SRT TRX with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 spitting out a terrifying 777 HP. As for the much-delayed range-extended PHEV powertrain, it might eventually show up if Stellantis ever manages to actually get it off the ground on the Grand Wagoneer and Ram 1500 REV first.

Advertisement

Slated to roll off the Warren Truck Assembly line in Michigan by 2028 with a starting price somewhere in the $60,000 neighborhood, the Ramcharger has immense profit potential. Ram must avoid stepping on the toes of the $68,000 Grand Wagoneer while convincing suburban parents that a brand known for commercial vans can build a refined family cruiser.