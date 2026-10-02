2027 Ram Chassis Cab adds new technology and Night Edition upgrades

Ram is expanding its Night Edition package to the 2027 Chassis Cab lineup, which uses commercial chassis designed for professional upfits instead of a conventional pickup bed. The package will be available on 3500, 4500 and 5500 models in Big Horn and Laramie trims, bringing the same dark styling already offered on Ram pickups to its heavy-duty commercial range.

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2027 Ram Chassis Cab adds Night Edition styling and more technology

The visual changes focus mainly on the wheels and exterior badging, which receive black finishes. Ram also adds a Sport Performance hood, body-color grille surround and matching fender treatments. Customers will be able to combine the Night Edition with both Regular Cab and Crew Cab configurations.

Ram will open orders during the fourth quarter of 2026, with availability expected before the end of the year. In the United States, the package will cost $2,195 on Big Horn models equipped with the Level 1 or Level 2 equipment groups. Laramie models will carry a lower $1,695 premium.

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The chassis remains ready for professional upfitters, with cab-to-rear-axle lengths ranging from roughly 60 to 120 inches. Ram keeps components below the top of the rear frame rails, leaving a flat mounting surface for commercial equipment. Dedicated routing paths and power take-off capability on both sides also simplify conversions for different professional applications.

The 6.7-liter Cummins turbo-diesel inline-six produces 360 hp and 800 lb-ft of torque. In the 5500, it can support a maximum towing capacity of roughly 34,600 pounds, while maximum payload reaches about 11,500 pounds. Actual ratings vary depending on configuration.

Ram continues to offer the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 as the gasoline alternative. It produces 375 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission handles gear changes, with the heavy-duty TorqueFlite HD standard on the 4500 and 5500 and available on the 3500. Diesel models use the reinforced transmission, while Ram offers both two- and four-wheel-drive configurations.

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A 270-degree camera system can help drivers monitor the truck and trailer during low-speed maneuvers. Ram also offers reverse guidance, a wired Mopar auxiliary camera and ParkSense parking assistance to help detect nearby obstacles.

Ram will continue building the Chassis Cab lineup at its Saltillo plant in Coahuila, Mexico. The specifications and Night Edition pricing announced by the company apply to the US market.