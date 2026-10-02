New Stellantis patent reveals removable jump seats for Ram pickups

The Ram 1500 Revolution’s auxiliary seats can double as portable seating, allowing owners to use them on the truck’s tailgate or attach them to a bench. Stellantis continues to protect the idea through a US patent application published on September 17, which details the release mechanism and several ways to use the seats outside the vehicle. Ram, however, has not confirmed plans to bring the system to a production model.

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Ram could turn removable truck seats into portable seating

A handle built into the seat frame lets users carry the seat after operating a nearby release control. Patent drawings show the seat resting on the pickup’s tailgate, although the document also describes using it on other flat surfaces.

Two folding arms underneath the cushion also allow users to attach the seat to a bench, such as those found at sports venues or picnic tables. Hooks secure the frame to the supporting surface, while the seat provides its own backrest. When folded away, the same arms can help hold bags and other small items.

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The idea came to Ryan Nagode, Ram’s head of interior design, after he noticed parents carrying small portable seats to their children’s sporting events. Ram incorporated the concept into the Revolution that debuted at CES in Las Vegas in January 2023, adding two extra seats behind the second row on the movable wall separating the cabin from the bed.

Inside the vehicle, the cushion can rotate toward the backrest to take up less space when nobody needs the seat. The frame fits into a dedicated section of the cab’s rear wall, which also houses the occupant-restraint hardware. Folding or removing the seats therefore frees additional space behind the rear row.

US patent application 2026/0274167 A1, titled “Vehicle Removable Jump Seat,” lists FCA US as the applicant and carries a March 17, 2026 filing date. It represents a divisional application connected to an earlier December 2023 filing that resulted in US Patent No. 12,617,344, granted on May 5, 2026. The earliest provisional application dates back to January 4, 2023, just before Ram unveiled the Revolution concept.

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The September application therefore covers an idea that Ram already demonstrated publicly on the Revolution more than three years ago. The company has yet to announce whether removable jump seats will reach a production truck or when customers might be able to order them.