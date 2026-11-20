Back in 1970, before the automotive world decided that every single vehicle needed the aerodynamics of a garden shed, the original Opel Manta nailed a refreshingly simple recipe: two doors, a long hood, and rear-wheel drive.

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Following the rally-famous Manta B that ran until 1988, Opel briefly teased enthusiasts in 2021 with the Manta GSe ElektroMOD, a one-off electric restomod. Now, independent digital creator Bruno Callegarin has stepped in to show the German automaker what a true modern-day Manta could look like, and mercifully, he didn’t turn it into a crossover.

In profile, Callegarin’s “Concept 2028” proposal wears its heritage proudly. The sweeping hood dominates the silhouette, pushing the cabin backward toward a short, sloping rear deck. Finished in sleek silver with large two-tone wheels and dark side skirts emphasizing its low-slung stance, the coupe even features a vertical side vent behind the front wheel stamped with the Manta script.

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Up front, a slim black visor connects the headlights and houses an illuminated Blitz emblem, flanked by twin hood vents and a wide lower bumper intake. At the rear, four rounded taillights pay direct tribute to the 1970 original, joined by a subtle trunk spoiler and a black diffuser accented in copper.

Inside, light-colored seats contrast against a dark dashboard housing a digital instrument cluster alongside a central infotainment screen, accented by copper trim on the door handles and steering wheel. Yet the most rebellious feature sits on the center console: an actual manual gear shifter topped with a brown knob, paired with three metal pedals down in the footwell—a glorious middle finger to the touch-screen-only monoculture.

Unfortunately for purists, this stick-shift dream remains strictly digital for now as Opel focuses on its real-world European lineup. The brand’s actual calendar kicks off in spring 2027, when order books open for the Astra GSE Line, bringing sporty styling to gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains, followed by a next-generation Opel Corsa slated for 2028. Opel also recently showcased the low-slung STX Concept wagon in Paris, proving the brand hasn’t completely forgotten sleek proportions.