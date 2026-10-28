Leapmotor named Carwow Brand of the Year as Stellantis helps drive its success

Leapmotor has won the “Brand of the Year” title at the German edition of the 2027 Carwow Car of the Year Awards after more than doubling, in the first nine months of 2026, the registrations it recorded throughout the whole of 2025. The award, announced on October 27, comes as the Chinese automaker continues to expand its commercial and industrial presence in Europe.

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Leapmotor crowned Carwow Brand of the Year amid strong European momentum

The jury consisted of Daniel Hohmeyer, Irene Wallner and Andreas Heise. Leapmotor took the award in the manufacturer category, separate from the overall Car of the Year title, which went to the BMW iX3. The BMW also won the electric vehicle category.

Carwow highlighted Leapmotor’s pricing strategy and access to a widespread sales network as two key reasons behind the decision. According to the portal’s experts, the lineup also reaches drivers with different needs, ranging from small electric cars to SUVs and offering multiple powertrain options.

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Part of that presence comes from the alliance with Stellantis, which provides access to an established commercial network and European manufacturing facilities. Production of the B10 has already started in Zaragoza, while the plan also includes the B05, which is set to become the second Leapmotor model built at the Spanish plant.

The T03 remains Leapmotor’s best-selling model within the market picture considered by the German jury, although the B10 and C10 also contributed to the assessment. The city car targets buyers looking for compact dimensions, while the SUVs appeal to customers who need more space. Carwow’s verdict therefore reflects results across several different vehicle categories.

Martin Resch, head of Leapmotor Germany, linked the award to the stronger visibility the company has achieved. He pointed to both sales momentum and the awards collected during the year, while thanking the teams involved in expanding the brand’s operations.

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Before the Carwow title, two Leapmotor models had already received individual awards. The B05 won the prize for best compact EV at the e4 Testival in Hockenheim, while the B10 received the “Product of the Year 2026” award in September during the BIG BANG KI Festival in Berlin.

The German Carwow Awards have now reached their fifth edition. The jury considers factors including on-road behavior, interior quality and value for money, along with comfort, efficiency and sustainability. The 2027 awards include 12 categories, among them Car of the Year and Brand of the Year.