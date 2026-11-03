Leapmotor posts record 106,000+ global deliveries in October, up 51%

Leapmotor recorded the best month in its history with 106,127 vehicles delivered worldwide in October 2026, up 51% from a year earlier. The automaker has now exceeded 100,000 units for the fourth consecutive month, bringing its January-to-October total to 772,666 vehicles, an increase of 65.88%.

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Leapmotor tops 106,000 deliveries in October as global growth reaches 51%

Compared with September, when Leapmotor delivered 105,656 vehicles, growth was much smaller at 471 units, or about 0.45%. The new record therefore comes at a time when monthly volumes have already moved well above 2025 levels, when October deliveries stood at around 70,300 units.

Total deliveries since the company began operations have now exceeded 1.9 million vehicles. Leapmotor’s next industrial milestone will be the production of its two-millionth vehicle, as the company continues to expand its manufacturing and commercial footprint. The historical delivery total covers several years of activity and should remain separate from the nearly 773,000 units recorded in 2026 alone.

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In China, Leapmotor unveiled the A10s on October 18, an updated member of the A10 family from which the SUV known internationally as the B03X originates. The changes affect the body, cabin layout and comfort equipment as part of the company’s broader effort to renew and expand its domestic lineup.

International expansion also includes B10 production in Zaragoza, which officially started on October 16. Stellantis already builds the Opel Corsa, Peugeot 208 and Lancia Ypsilon at the Spanish plant, and the arrival of the B10 adds a European manufacturing base to the network supporting Leapmotor’s international sales.

Leapmotor International manages this cooperation through a joint venture in which Stellantis holds a 51% stake and Leapmotor owns the remaining 49%. The company oversees operations outside Greater China, combining local production with access to Stellantis’ distribution network to support growth in overseas markets.

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In Italy, one of Leapmotor’s key markets, registrations exceeded 30,000 units during the first ten months of the year, placing the brand at the top of the electric-car market. In October alone, 1,617 vehicles were registered, giving Leapmotor an 18.8% share of BEVs purchased by private customers. These national registration figures complement the global delivery data released by the company.