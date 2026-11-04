Vauxhall reaches 100,000 EV sales in Britain as Grandland delivers the milestone

Vauxhall has surpassed 100,000 electric vehicle sales in the United Kingdom, reaching a cumulative total of 102,852 passenger cars and commercial vehicles by October 2026. The milestone follows the expansion of battery-electric options across the entire lineup, alongside pricing initiatives and a charging campaign aimed at drivers who park on the street.

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Vauxhall tops 100,000 electric vehicle sales in the UK

Since 2023, Electric Streets of Britain has collected requests from motorists seeking public charging infrastructure near their homes. Drivers have identified more than 13,000 streets, creating a database shared with char.gy, Connected Kerb and Kerbo Charge. The information helps operators identify areas where demand for new charging points already exists.

On pricing, the Frontera introduced equivalent list prices for its Electric and Hybrid versions. Vauxhall has applied the same approach to the new Astra, with electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants carrying matching prices at equivalent trim levels. The UK Electric Car Grant then brings the Astra Electric below the price of the other two powertrain options.

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Eurig Druce, who heads Vauxhall and Stellantis UK, links these initiatives to the need to make the transition to electric mobility more practical for families and businesses. The company is therefore addressing both vehicle purchase costs and charging availability in residential areas, where many potential customers depend on public infrastructure.

The Mokka Electric has made the largest contribution to the total, surpassing 26,000 sales since 2020, followed by the Corsa Electric with more than 23,000. Vauxhall has also expanded its performance offering with the Mokka GSE and Corsa GSE alongside models focused on everyday use.

Every passenger car in the lineup has offered a battery-electric alternative since the end of 2024. Vauxhall completed the same transition for commercial vehicles in 2021 and led the UK electric van market for three consecutive years through 2023. The company builds the Combo Electric at Ellesmere Port.

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Cumulative sales reached 16,105 units in 2021 and 51,018 in 2023 before rising to 86,344 by the end of 2025. A 210-hp Grandland Electric Ultimate sold by Drive Vauxhall Nuneaton became the vehicle that pushed the brand past the 100,000-unit mark.