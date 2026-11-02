New Maserati Levante edges closer as this render builds excitement ahead of new plan

A new Maserati Levante with imposing proportions and a bright cabin is the latest proposal from Sezer Design, which imagines the return of the large SUV through a series of renders. The images follow a product direction already outlined by Santo Ficili, who has identified a Levante successor as one of Maserati’s priorities.

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New Maserati Levante imagined with bold proportions and a bright interior

The designer contrasts the metallic blue exterior with a light-filled interior, where pale upholstery meets blue surfaces and wood-like trim. Ambient lighting follows the lines of the dashboard and doors, emphasizing the separation between the different areas of the cabin.

The digital instrument display remains separate from the infotainment screen positioned on the dashboard. The gear selector sits on the center console instead, retaining a more conventional control layout.

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Outside, the roofline slopes toward the rear window and flows into the spoiler, while the rear fenders feature a pronounced profile. Flush door handles create cleaner side surfaces, which still include the three vents traditionally associated with Maserati design.

At the front, the concept retains a grille with vertical elements and the Trident at its center, accompanied by slimmer headlights. The lighting signature also extends along the sides of the bumper above the lower openings and follows the sculpted lines of the hood.

At the rear, four exhaust outlets surround the dark diffuser section. Sharp taillights and large two-tone wheels complete Sezer Design’s proposal, which develops both the exterior styling and the passenger compartment.

Maserati’s product plan meanwhile includes two new E-segment models announced by Stellantis as part of FaSTLAne 2030. Ficili has reiterated the need for the brand to return to this part of the market with a Levante replacement, alongside a second model. For the latter, he has also mentioned alternatives to a traditional sedan, including crossover and shooting-brake body styles among the possibilities under consideration.

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On December 10, 2026, during Maserati Day in Modena, the group will present its plan for the Trident brand. The event should outline the development of the future lineup and its industrial strategy, which will also shape the path of the next large SUV.