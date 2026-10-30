Beyond the sedan: the December concept set to redefine the Trident

Maserati is preparing to hit the reset button, and it is doing so with all the theatrical flair you would expect from Modena. On December 10, 2026, the iconic Italian brand will take center stage at the “Maserati Day” event to reveal a concept car designed to be less of a single production prototype and more of a sweeping aesthetic manifesto.

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According to insider reports from Auto Express, this show car isn’t just a flashy exercise in design. It is the master blueprint that will heavily dictate the visual DNA for two critical upcoming projects: the successor to the Levante luxury SUV and the next-generation Quattroporte.

The big question, of course, is how a single design language can bridge such drastically different segments without making them look like copy-pasted body styles in various sizes. For the Quattroporte, Santo Ficili has already hinted at a dramatic departure from the traditional three-box sedan layout, suggesting a sleeker, lower-slung silhouette that lands somewhere in the eccentric realm between a shooting brake and a crossover.

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This crucial unveiling comes at a delicate junction for the Trident, following a rough stretch marked by slumping sales figures and a noticeably thin product lineup. Beyond the aggressive proportions and sculpted surfaces on display in Modena, major questions remain regarding the actual hardware beneath the sheet metal.

Market watchers are keeping a close eye on preliminary discussions involving Stellantis, Huawei, and Chinese automaker JAC. While JAC was quick to clarify that no binding agreements have been signed, and neither company has explicitly tied these negotiations to specific Maserati models, the potential technological crossover raises intriguing possibilities.

Until platform details, software contributions, and manufacturing split plans become officially confirmed, automotive enthusiasts will just have to focus on the pretty lines coming out of Modena this December and hope the engineering under the hood lives up to the drama.