Maserati unveils Track Assist in Florida, a new technology designed to improve track driving

From 2027, Master Maserati Driving Experience courses will use a digital assistant capable of intervening on braking and acceleration during track driving. Maserati demonstrated the Track Assist by AS.CAR.I project on a GT2 Stradale in Tampa, Florida, as a tool designed to support the work of professional instructors.

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Maserati Track Assist brings digital coaching to the racetrack

Active Performance Control communicates with the car’s integrated braking system. The assistance helps identify the correct braking point and manage speed all the way to the apex, giving drivers a clearer understanding of how to approach different sections of the circuit. Maserati will introduce the system into courses aimed at participants with different levels of experience while keeping professional instructors in charge of the sessions.

The technology comes from AS.CAR.I, an Italian company founded in 2023 using expertise developed by the mOve group and the PoliMOVE team at Politecnico di Milano. The startup retains ownership of the software and algorithms, while Maserati is working to adapt the system to its own vehicles. Integration, calibration and validation work on the GT2 Stradale is still underway.

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In 2024, AS.CAR.I had already created a demonstrator based on the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. The company used the car to showcase the system to industry professionals at Vairano and other venues. In 2025, it also began working with AVL Italia on the industrialization and integration of the technology.

The GT2 Stradale brings the system to a supercar powered by a 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 producing 631 hp. Maserati quotes 0–100 km/h in 2.7 seconds and a top speed of more than 320 km/h, while the car weighs 60 kilograms less than the MC20.

In Tampa, the GT2 Stradale took part in demonstration sessions and high-speed laps during the Motorsports Club of Clubs, organized by Tilke from October 26 to 28 at The Motor Enclave. Founded in 2019, the network has now reached the sixth edition of the event and brings together owners and operators of private racetracks and automotive clubs through an international network of around 40 facilities.

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The display area also featured the Grecale SUV and the MCXtrema. Maserati built just 62 examples of the latter, which produces 730 hp and was designed exclusively for track use.