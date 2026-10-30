Maserati brings new lineup and GT2 Stradale to Mumbai with Santo Ficili

The Maserati GT2 Stradale is making its debut in India alongside the updated Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio range. The launch coincides with the opening of Navnit Maserati in Mumbai, presented on October 30 during an event at the Grand Hyatt attended by Santo Ficili on his first visit to the country.

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Built in Modena, the supercar transfers experience from the GT2 race car to the road, sending the 631 hp produced by its Nettuno V6 to the rear wheels. Its arrival expands the choice for Indian customers looking for a more performance-focused Maserati and places it alongside the MCPURA family at the top of the lineup.

To serve these customers, Maserati has entrusted Navnit with a new retail location at the Trade Centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex. The facility will serve Mumbai and western India, bringing vehicle sales and official after-sales support under one roof. The partnership, announced in previous months, is being developed with Sharad Kachalia, chairman and managing director of Navnit Maserati.

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The showroom also includes a dedicated area for configuring Fuoriserie models. Customers can choose upholstery and color combinations through Maserati’s personalization program, which now also extends to the GranCabrio soft top. New options include additional paint finishes and badges coordinated with the exterior trim.

The lineup presented in Mumbai incorporates the updates Maserati unveiled internationally in June 2026. The Grecale gains front-end styling cues inspired by the MCPURA and adds a new version powered by a 385-hp V6 derived from the Nettuno, alongside the electric Folgore with improved driving range.

The GranTurismo and GranCabrio receive bodywork revisions and now produce 582 hp in Trofeo versions with the V6 engine. For the Folgore models, Maserati claims an 80-kilometer increase in WLTP range, taking the figure beyond 540 kilometers. The updates also include a new racing-inspired steering wheel, revised transmission controls and a digital clock with an octagonal surround.

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Ficili sees India as one of the markets that can support Maserati’s growth in the luxury segment. Maher Abdalla, head of Maserati for the Middle East, Africa, India and Turkey, described a selective expansion of the dealer network, supported by services designed to assist customers even after delivery. During the trip, Ficili met dealers and owners while working with the local team on upcoming commercial activities.