Maserati hits a wall as US and Italian markets collapse

The Trident is taking a brutal beating on the global stage. According to registration data compiled by Italpassion across 13 key monitored markets, Maserati logged a meager 3,758 registrations between January and September 2026, a painful 38% plunge compared to the same period in 2025. While this sample does not represent absolute worldwide sales, it offers a stark reality check for Maranello’s noisy neighbor as it prepares for a high-stakes strategic reset.

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The sharpest blow landed in the United States, formerly the brand’s golden goose. American registrations plummeted by 52%, dropping from 2,432 units down to 1,171. Killing off heavyweight fan favorites like the Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante without immediate replacements turned out to be a bold move—if the goal was leaving showroom floors empty. The Grecale SUV, GranTurismo, and GranCabrio simply haven’t filled the void, especially with looming trade tariffs squeezing import margins.

In an attempt to patch the leak, Maserati unveiled its 2027 U.S. lineup featuring detuned V6 versions with slightly more appetizing entry prices. Whether budget-conscious trident enthusiasts actually exist remains to be seen once these cars reach dealerships.

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Back home in Italy, the picture is equally grim. Registrations dropped 38%, slipping from 1,398 to 869 units. To add insult to injury, the electric Folgore lineup remains practically invisible; not a single battery-powered Maserati cracked the top 100 EV registrations list.

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany crashed 45% (294 units), while France mustered a depressing 51 registrations over nine months. Japan dropped 20% to 460 units.

The only glimmers of hope came from the UK, which climbed 27% to 347 units (officially outperforming Germany), and Switzerland, up 9% to 162 units. Apparently, right-hand drive drivers and alpine bankers are holding up the luxury fort on their own.

All eyes now turn to December 10 for “Maserati Day” in Modena. Brand executives will present a fresh strategic plan focusing on product portfolio overhauls, repositioning, and factory utilization. With assembly lines slowing down and local jobs on the line, the Trident urgently needs more than just lower horsepower ratings to get back on track.