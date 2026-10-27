Seven cars, one trophy: Lancia Gamma hits Auto Europa 2027 finals

The Italian automotive industry is sending its solitary knight into the European arena, and it wears a flagship badge. The all-new Lancia Gamma has officially landed a spot among the seven finalists for the prestigious Auto Europa 2027 award, organized by the Italian Union of Automotive Journalists (UIGA). As the lone Italian brand standing in the final round, all eyes, and a fair amount of national pride, seem fixated on Stellantis’ Melfi plant, where this ambitious newcomer results currently rolled out off the assembly line.

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Unveiled to the world at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, the Gamma debuts conceived, designed, and engineered in Italy with a clear mission: resurrect Lancia’s storied tradition of grand, comfortable flagships.

Standing in its way is an eclectic roster of rivals: the Alpine A390, BMW iX3, Hyundai Ioniq 3, Renault Clio, Volkswagen T-Roc, and Volvo EX60. It’s an unusual lineup that pits a modest hatch like the Clio against heavy-hitting EV crossovers.

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According to the UIGA, this bizarre mix highlights the tectonic shifts reshaping the continent’s car industry, namely electrification, heavy digitization, and the ongoing struggle to keep production costs from skyrocketing. The silver lining? Every single one of these seven contenders results manufactured in Europe, offering a brief moment of solidarity for continental factories before they tear each other apart for votes.

Last year’s title went to the Fiat Grande Panda, proving that Italian roots still hold sway, while Mercedes and Jeep snagged opinion-leader nods.

The final curtain falls in Milan, with official proceedings wrapping up and winner announcements slated for October 27, 2026. However, motoring enthusiasts do not have to sit on the sidelines while journalists have all the fun.

Whether the Gamma’s blend of heritage, tech, and Italian flair will be enough to outshine its electrified rivals remains to be seen, but for now, Melfi’s latest creation is proudly flying the flag.