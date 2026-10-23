500 HP, three pedals, zero reality: this AI Lancia Delta hurts

Lancia remains busy polishing city cars and discussing distant corporate roadmaps. But the Delta we actually want has made a roaring comeback. There is just one tiny catch: it exists entirely inside the digital ether.

Advertisement

Independent digital creator Luigi Lumia took matters into his own hands, transforming hand-drawn exterior and interior sketches into hyper-realistic renders using artificial intelligence. He even staged the debut at a completely fictional Paris Motor Show. The goal? Reimagining the legendary “Queen of Rally” with an uncompromising modern twist, winking directly at the immortal Integrale.

The result is a menacing white three-door hot hatch that sits low, wide, and thoroughly angry. Measuring roughly 14.4 feet long, 6.4 feet wide, and under 4.6 feet tall, the concept fills flared wheel arches with massive rims.

Advertisement

Up front, ultra-slender headlights frame Lancia’s signature chalice light bar, while the rear gets a prominent roof spoiler, a full-width light bar, and a dark diffuser housing twin exhaust pipes. Red brake calipers and flush door handles round out the stance, complete with the iconic logo proudly mounted on the C-pillar.

Inside, retro-futuristic vibes meet driver-focused sanity. You’ll find boxy digital displays, stacked air vents, deeply bolstered bucket seats with red stitching, and twin glove compartments. Astonishingly, this phantom hatch features physical controls, a sports steering wheel. There’s also an actual gear shift lever, and a proper mechanical handbrake.

The real jaw-dropper sits under the hood. Powering this dream machine is an Alfa Romeo-derived 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 coupled with a plug-in hybrid module on the rear axle, delivering an electrified all-wheel-drive setup boasting over 500 HP.

Advertisement

To understand the emotional damage this render inflicts, one must remember the original Delta. Designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, it debuted in 1979, won European Car of the Year in 1980. It spawned the HF, Integrale, and Evoluzione legends that clinched six consecutive WRC constructors’ titles between 1987 and 1992.

While rumors once teased an all-electric revival for 2028, official enthusiasm has steadily cooled. Lancia executives have pushed back timelines to focus on volume sellers like the Ypsilon and Gamma. A new Delta is currently nowhere on the roadmap.