Jeep is putting the Willys name back in the spotlight as a reference point for the compact, electrified off-roaders the brand is considering for the period beyond 2030. At the Paris Motor Show, European boss Xavier Peugeot spoke about vehicles suited to urban use while still retaining the ability to handle difficult terrain. Sezer Design turned that idea into a modern interpretation of the Willys, imagining a two-door model with an open cabin and a body that ends just beyond the wheels.

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New Jeep Willys imagined as a modern two-door off-roader for the post-2030 era

That short body shape was already one of the defining traits of the Willys MB, which entered production in 1941 after a selection process that also involved Bantam and Ford. The U.S. Army was looking for a light reconnaissance vehicle that could stay agile on rough ground, a task the MB tackled with four-wheel drive and an open body. In 1945, the CJ-2A brought that same formula to rural buyers, where its power take-off allowed it to run farm equipment. The CJ series remained in production until the arrival of the first Wrangler, introduced in 1986.

In the render, the low doors leave the black structure around the cabin exposed, making the side profile look lighter above the large knobby tires. At the rear, the layout follows the familiar Jeep off-road formula, with the spare wheel mounted on the tailgate between two square taillights. Up front, the connection to tradition comes through the seven-slot grille, which the designer lights up and pairs with two horizontal headlamps.

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The Willys script ahead of the passenger ties the cabin to the bodywork, a theme echoed by the orange stitching on the gray seats. Two screens take up much of the dashboard, while below them the designer still leaves room for buttons and rotary controls for the climate system. That part of the project shows most clearly how Sezer Design imagined an off-roader suited to everyday use, even with the body sides open above the doors.

Jeep’s announced European roadmap runs through 2030 and calls for a range of up to six models, each with at least one all-wheel-drive version. Among the upcoming arrivals is the electric Recon, due in Europe in 2027 with removable doors and intended to bring the brand back into the D-segment SUV class. A second model in the same category is expected in 2028, ahead of the Renegade’s return before the end of the decade.