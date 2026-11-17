Faced with a 1994 Jeep Cherokee XJ that had already failed California emissions testing, Muhammad Zulali used a laptop and an Arduino board to communicate with the 4.0-liter inline-six engine’s original control unit. Claude Code helped him interpret the engine data and uncover an error in his diagnostic software, while Codex helped him execute new instructions inside the factory ECU. In a video documenting the experiment, Zulali shows the Cherokee passing its subsequent emissions test.

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1994 Jeep Cherokee fails smog test, then AI helps uncover the problem

The first clue seemed to point to an overly rich mixture because his software displayed a fuel correction of more than 20%. The problem actually came from the way the tool interpreted the Jeep’s data. After correcting the calculation, road logs showed that under the conditions he examined, the engine management system was slightly reducing fuel rather than adding it. Zulali was trying to understand the vehicle’s elevated nitrogen oxide emissions, which can rise when combustion temperatures increase.

Monitoring the air-fuel mixture while driving already required a custom adapter. Chrysler built this Cherokee before OBD-II became mandatory on gasoline-powered vehicles in the United States, so the SUV communicated through a Chrysler diagnostic connector under the hood. An Arduino Nano that cost roughly $3 acted as the bridge between the Jeep and Zulali’s laptop. Beyond logging driving parameters, he also used the connection to activate the fuel pump through a test function already built into the ECU.

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The project then moved on to reading the original 32 KB program stored in the control unit, a process that takes about 18 minutes in the video. That analysis revealed a California-specific calibration and allowed Zulali to examine how the ECU adjusted fueling under certain conditions.

Because the control unit dates from late 1993, it required a different approach from a conventional modern ECU reflash. With help from Codex, Zulali programmed the board to run a small routine in writable memory using the same connection he had used to retrieve the engine data.

According to the results shown in the video, the Cherokee later passed the California smog test. Zulali also released the diagnostic project separately, allowing users to view engine parameters, record road-test data and access several ECU test functions. The documentation identifies the exact vehicle on which he verified the system: his 1994 Jeep Cherokee XJ 4.0.