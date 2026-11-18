Anyone who has spent five minutes scrolling through comment sections knows the favorite pastime of electric vehicle skeptics: predicting instant battery death the second temperatures drop below freezing. Jeep and Auto Bild decided to put that internet wisdom to the test by sending two crews on a 261-mile (420-kilometer) winter road trip in the all-electric Jeep Compass, without a single stop at a charging station.

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Starting from Jeep’s German headquarters in Rüsselsheim, both teams pointed their hoods toward Munich in near-freezing temperatures, precisely the kind of weather where cabin heaters usually devour kilowatt-hours.

Yet both crossovers completed the entire Bavarian trek on a single charge. Even more impressively, the winning crew rolled into Munich with the onboard computer still showing 98 miles (158 kilometers) of remaining range. Naturally, that figure is a dynamic estimate calculated from real-time driving efficiency rather than a blood oath, and Jeep Germany conveniently left out juicy engineering metrics like average speed, exact kWh consumption, and final battery percentage.

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Still, avoiding public chargers entirely during a long-distance winter haul is the kind of real-world proof that actually matters to buyers nervous about leaving city limits.

The road trip wasn’t just an exercise in hypermiling and shivering for glory. It served as a promotional stunt tied to Jeep’s role as an automotive partner of the NFL in Germany. Outside Bayern Munich’s stadium, the brand hosted fan activations showcasing the new crossover while deploying a fleet of ten specially wrapped Jeep shuttles across the city for the weekend. For the victorious drivers, crossing the finish line with range to spare came with a far better prize than bragging rights: two coveted stadium seats for the big game.

Built at Stellantis’ Melfi plant in Italy, the electric Jeep Compass clearly leans on generous factory specs to survive real-world winter punishment. The front-wheel-drive Long Range variant boasts up to 419 miles (674 kilometers) on the WLTP cycle, while the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive 4xe version clears 373 miles (600 kilometers) on paper. Laboratory numbers are notoriously optimistic, of course, but covering 261 chilly German miles without plugging in shows that the new Compass has enough battery muscle to keep range anxiety away.