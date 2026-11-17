Jeep will launch updated versions of the Wrangler and Gladiator in the second half of 2027. Antonio Filosa outlined the timing during Stellantis’ October 28 earnings presentation, listing the SUV and pickup among the group’s upcoming North American launches. Early clues about the changes come from prototypes and reports from MoparInsiders, which suggest Jeep may be preparing different front-suspension layouts depending on trim.

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Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator refresh set for late 2027 with major chassis changes possible

The Wrangler Scrambler SRT study, unveiled at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas in November, became Jeep’s first experimental Wrangler to use an independent front suspension. The setup allows each front wheel to move independently when it encounters an obstacle, and Jeep chose it for the concept to improve steering precision and control over rough terrain at higher speeds. A traditional solid front axle, by contrast, remains well suited to slower technical off-roading, where axle articulation plays a bigger role.

According to MoparInsiders, Jeep could use the independent setup on trims such as the Sport, Sport S and Sahara, as well as the Gladiator Mojave, which targets higher-speed desert driving. Willys and Rubicon models would reportedly keep the solid front axle. Such a strategy would allow Jeep to give each version a distinct mechanical character while preserving the Rubicon’s current setup for more demanding low-speed trails.

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One of the engines under discussion is the Hurricane4 four-cylinder, which the same report says could replace the current 2.0-liter turbocharged GME-T4 where Jeep still offers it. The new 2.0-liter engine debuted in the Grand Cherokee with 324 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. Stellantis powertrain chief Micky Bly has said the company plans to expand the engine to additional models over time. Jeep has not yet detailed the calibration or availability for Wrangler and Gladiator, while reports also point to the return of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and 6.4-liter HEMI V8 in their respective lineups.

Styling changes could also take cues from the Scrambler SRT, which features a more pronounced front end with elements inspired by the Wrangler Anvil 715 shown at the Easter Jeep Safari earlier in the year. MoparInsiders expects a similar look on the updated production models. So far, Jeep has confirmed the launch timing outlined by Filosa, while full trim and technical details should arrive closer to the production debut.