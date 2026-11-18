A 2025 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 Final Edition sold for $70,199 on Cars & Bids on November 17, 2026. The odometer showed about 6,800 miles, and the seller had purchased the SUV new in April for $107,575. Compared with the auction result, that amounts to a $37,376 drop in value, or roughly 35% in just seven months.

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Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 drops 35% in value after only 6,800 miles

The winning bidder also has to pay Cars & Bids’ 5% buyer’s fee, bringing the total to approximately $73,709 before taxes and any shipping costs. That puts the used Rubicon surprisingly close to the price of a brand-new V8-powered Wrangler in the United States. For the 2027 model year, the Willys 392 starts at $70,995, while the Moab 392 starts at $79,995, although both offer different equipment from the Rubicon that crossed the auction block.

The Florida-based example retains its factory configuration, combining Granite Crystal Metallic paint with a black interior. Its off-road hardware includes Tru-Lok locking differentials on both axles and a transfer-case skid plate. The Sky One-Touch Power Top opens electrically, while owners can remove the rear side windows. Inside, the Wrangler features heated front seats, a 12.3-inch Uconnect touchscreen and an Alpine audio system.

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Under the hood sits a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter HEMI V8 producing 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels through a two-speed transfer case with low range. The auction listing describes the Jeep as a one-owner vehicle and cites a Carfax report with no reported accidents. The service history also shows an oil and filter change in September at 4,952 miles.

Jeep originally introduced the Rubicon 392 Final Edition for 2024 as the final version of the V8-powered Rubicon, only to bring it back for 2025 in response to customer demand. The HEMI remained available afterward and now powers the current Willys 392 and Moab 392. That means buyers considering a used Final Edition can now compare its price directly with two brand-new Wranglers using the same V8, with trim-specific equipment and features becoming an important part of the decision.