Jeep has confirmed that the Renegade will return to Europe by 2030, when the brand expects to offer as many as six models in the region. The next generation should slot between the roughly 4.1-meter Avenger and the 4.5-meter Compass, giving Jeep a chance to target buyers who want more space than its smallest SUV offers without moving all the way up to the larger Compass.

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New Jeep Renegade could become a key model between Avenger and Compass

The first Renegade shows the size of the audience Jeep may be able to win back. Since its 2014 launch, the model has surpassed 610,000 sales in Europe. The Avenger, meanwhile, has already reached nearly 300,000 units since its debut, according to figures Jeep shared in Paris. Some buyers who once would have chosen a Renegade therefore already have an option in today’s lineup. The new model’s intermediate size could appeal especially to customers who need more rear-seat room or additional cargo space.

What Jeep manages to do with those extra centimeters will matter as much as the raw dimensions. A rear bench that fits two adults more comfortably or leaves more room around a child seat can make a noticeable difference in everyday use, just as a deeper cargo area can. Pricing will also need to reflect those advantages while leaving enough separation from the Compass, particularly when comparing trims with similar equipment.

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Autocar points to the STLA One platform as the foundation for the next Renegade. Reports place the start of production in Tychy, Poland, between late 2028 and early 2029, with a lineup that could include hybrid and electric versions. The same reports suggest Jeep may offer two body styles, one more upright and another with a more steeply sloped roofline. Jeep has officially confirmed the Renegade’s return to Europe, while the production schedule and final lineup still await public confirmation.

The Renegade’s impact on Jeep sales will also depend on where its buyers come from. Customers moving up from an Avenger to the new Renegade would remain within the Jeep network while finding a model better suited to changing family needs. The bigger growth opportunity will come from buyers who choose the Renegade over rival models and from former owners who return to the brand because of the new generation.