New Jeep Renegade render shows a tougher, more squared-off look

The Jeep Renegade will return to the European lineup by 2030, as Xavier Peugeot announced at the Paris Motor Show. Jeep has confirmed the new model but has not yet revealed its design. Motor.es has tried to imagine it through a series of independent renders, showing a compact SUV with boxier proportions and a front end that looks very different from the previous Renegade.

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New Jeep Renegade render previews a boxier SUV for the European market

The Spanish publication expects the next Renegade to measure around 4.3 meters in length, which would position it between the Avenger and Compass. This would give Jeep an option for buyers who want more space than the smaller Avenger without moving up to the larger Compass. The first-generation Renegade, introduced in 2014, recorded more than 610,000 sales in Europe and helped the brand reach a broader audience.

Motor.es links the new model to Stellantis’ STLA One platform, a modular architecture developed for B, C and D-segment vehicles and designed to support different powertrains. Its reconstruction includes hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions alongside a fully electric variant. Jeep has also announced that every model in its future European lineup will offer a four-wheel-drive version as part of a strategy that will expand the range to as many as six vehicles.

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The renders give the Renegade a body dominated by straight lines and taut surfaces. Angular wheel arches strengthen its rugged appearance while preserving compact SUV proportions. The profile also suggests a more family-oriented character than the Avenger, in line with the positioning proposed by the Spanish publication.

The biggest visual change compared with the previous Renegade appears at the front. The headlights use a split-level layout, with a slim lighting signature at the top and the main lighting units positioned lower down. The grille retains Jeep’s traditional seven-slot design, while the horizontal hood reinforces the squared-off appearance and keeps several styling cues that remain immediately recognizable as Jeep.

The rear remains less clearly defined. The proposal includes slim taillights and a tailgate with relatively simple surfaces, but these details remain part of an independent interpretation, just like the front-end design. Jeep has yet to show the production model.

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As for timing, Motor.es points to a possible debut around mid-2028, followed by a market launch closer to 2029. Jeep has only confirmed that the Renegade will return by 2030 and has not yet announced a more precise launch date or the final powertrain lineup.