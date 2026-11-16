Jeep has decided that two paint options simply weren’t enough to maximize your dealership nostalgia. As the 2027 Jeep Wrangler Sarge begins rolling onto U.S. showroom floors, the automaker has slipped two stealthier shades into the lineup alongside the launch-spec ’41 Green and Bright White combinations.

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Buyers who want to channel 1941 military heritage without blinding oncoming traffic can now opt for Granite Crystal Metallic or Black Clearcoat, as evidenced by the first four-door Willys models spotted in the wild.

Rather than ditching the signature olive drab aesthetic entirely, these darker variants flip the script by splashing ’41 Green across the three-piece hardtop, grille surround, and 17-inch wheels. Over in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, Reedman Toll is currently listing a Granite Crystal Metallic example for $59,200 including destination charges. Against the metallic gray bodywork, the green roof and bronze tow hooks provide just enough visual contrast to remind your SUV technically has World War II pedigree.

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If gray feels a little too understated, Valley Motor City in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, has a Black Clearcoat unit listed at $59,370 with destination included. Viewed from a three-quarter angle, the glossy black hood and flanks drastically alter the visual profile compared to the Bright White launch model.

Regardless of which shade you pick to tackle suburban potholes, the mechanical formula remains strictly familiar. Both dealer-spotted rigs pack the tried-and-true 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, churning out 285 HP through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Sarge package also throws in 33-inch BFGoodrich tires, a vented hood, and retro military-inspired graphics, while the cabin ties the theme together with tan leather-toned and green accents.

Originally unveiled back in June as the eighth installment of Jeep’s “Twelve 4 Twelve” special edition series, the Wrangler Sarge pays tribute to the original 1941 Willys MB. Available on both two-door and four-door Willys and Rubicon trims, all four color combinations are now live on Jeep’s U.S. configurator.