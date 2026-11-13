Jeep and FOX Factory Vehicles unveil Wrangler Commando 392 for charity auction

The Jeep Wrangler Commando 392 that FOX Factory brought to SEMA in Las Vegas is now up for auction on Bring a Trailer. It belongs to the limited-edition series developed for active-duty U.S. military personnel and veterans, although bidding on this particular example is open to the public. The auction began on November 11 and ends November 22. Both the winning bid and the buyer’s fee will benefit the United Service Organizations, which supports U.S. service members and their families.

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SEMA Jeep Wrangler Commando 392 heads to Bring a Trailer with no reserve

The build starts with a four-door 2026 Wrangler Moab 392. FOX Factory retained the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 and added a Whipple supercharger, increasing claimed output from 470 to 705 hp. The engine works with an eight-speed automatic transmission, Selec-Trac four-wheel drive and two Tru-Lok locking differentials, one on each axle. The auction listing also specifies a MagnaFlow exhaust system.

A JKS lift of nearly 3.5 inches creates room for 37-inch Nitto tires mounted on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels. FOX added 3.0 shocks with remote reservoirs along with a steering stabilizer. A Warn winch and underbody protection complete the off-road upgrades. The spare tire, normally mounted outside the Wrangler, now sits inside the cabin to reduce weight on the tailgate.

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The Commando name recalls the Jeepster Commando, while the glossy ’41 Army Green paint connects the build to Jeep’s military roots. Tube doors leave the sides largely open, and the sand-colored soft top complements the two-tone leather seats. Gold stitching and embroidered Commando lettering distinguish the heated front seats. The cabin also features an Alpine audio system and Uconnect infotainment with a 12.3-inch display.

FOX plans to build 250 examples under the Commando program. The SEMA vehicle is selling with no reserve, so the highest bid will determine how much the auction raises for the USO, alongside the buyer’s fee. The proceeds will support programs designed to help service members stay connected with their families, including during periods spent away from home.