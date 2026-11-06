Jeep’s Juventus deal just bagged top industry honors

Staying loyal to a single jersey sponsor is rarer than a referee admitting a mistake. Yet, the legendary commercial romance between American SUV titan Jeep and Italian soccer powerhouse Juventus just picked up the prestigious “Best Sponsorship or Partnership” trophy at the 2026 Global Football Industry Awards in London.

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Now in its second edition, the young yet authoritative ceremony recognized the decade-plus partnership that has survived manager meltdowns, tactical crises, and enough pitch-side drama to fill a daytime soap opera.

Born back in 2012, this commercial union stands as one of the longest-running corporate marriages in European football. To nobody’s surprise, the couple recently decided to renew their vows through 2028, ensuring Jeep will grace the Bianconeri jerseys for at least two more seasons across the men’s first team, the women’s first team, and the up-and-coming Juventus Next Gen squad.

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What started as a straightforward branding deal has mutated into a full-scale international communication engine. Beyond sticking a logo on a chest, the Stellantis subsidiary embedded itself directly into the Juventus ecosystem, orchestrating international campaigns, social media blitzes, VIP hospitality, and matchday experiences.

The shared silverware count is downright absurd: 35 total trophies during their shared journey, including 19 titles for the men’s squad, 13 for the women’s team, and a Serie C Coppa Italia for Next Gen.

While Jeep expanded its European market footprint and paraded its off-road capability, Juventus enjoyed a steady financial anchor. The modern iteration of the deal even doubles down as Jeep’s Official Automotive Partner, utilizing clever jersey graphics to highlight the brand’s shift toward high-performance electrification and sustainable SUV lineup tech.

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Shared corporate values like resilience, ambition, and performance sound impressive on PR slides, but the reality is simpler: when a rugged trail-rated brand pairs up with a club that refuses to lose, both sides win.