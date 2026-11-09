2028 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited reimagined with classic Scrambler influence

AutoYa’s vision of the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited borrows the front-end design from the Scrambler shown at SEMA 2026 and adapts it to the four-door body style. In the video, the channel shows how the Wrangler’s headlights and grille could change and also suggests an updated dashboard. The images are part of an independent interpretation that imagines a 2028 model-year Wrangler.

Advertisement

The most obvious change concerns the way the headlights connect to the grille. The seven-slot layout remains the key visual element of the front end, but the surrounding frame takes on a new shape and the headlights look different. From the side, the Unlimited’s familiar layout remains easy to recognize, with four doors, squared-off body sides and wheel arches that stand apart from the bodywork, filled by off-road tires. AutoYa also revises the rear LED taillights and shows the same body in several colors.

2028 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited render borrows styling from the SEMA Scrambler

Inside, the video keeps the Wrangler’s upright dashboard and focuses the changes on the areas the driver would notice every day. The steering wheel adopts a sharper design, the instrument cluster becomes fully digital and the infotainment screen grows in size. Physical climate controls still keep their own dedicated space on the center console below the display.

Advertisement

The Scrambler SRT shown in Las Vegas reinterprets the idea of the CJ-8 Scrambler, the long-wheelbase off-roader with a pickup bed. Starting from a Wrangler, Jeep and SRT extended the doors, integrated the bed into the body and added a roll cage. The rear seats can be removed or turned toward the back. At the front, the long-travel independent suspension was developed with Casey Currie for high-speed driving over rough terrain. AutoYa’s video mainly picks up the front-end styling cues and transfers them to a closed-body Wrangler.

AutoYa suggests two possible timelines. The first imagines a new generation, referred to in the video as “JM,” debuting in 2027 for the 2028 model year. The second points to another update for the current JL series, which could remain in production through the 2029 model year. Meanwhile, on the production Wrangler, Jeep has wrapped up the Twelve 4 Twelve series with the 2027 Switchback, which combines 35-inch tires with locking differentials on both axles.