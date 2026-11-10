Jeeps On The Run is back for 2026 with Toys for Tots fundraiser

On Sunday, December 6, 2026, up to 500 Jeeps are expected to travel the roads between Fox Lake and Lincolnshire, Illinois, to deliver toys for Toys for Tots. The 14th edition of Jeeps on the Run welcomes every Jeep model. Organizers ask each crew to bring at least one new toy, which Marines and volunteers will collect when the convoy reaches its destination.

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Jeeps on the Run 2026 rallies up to 500 vehicles for Toys for Tots

The drive supports the Toys for Tots program in Lake and McHenry counties. At the Marriott Lincolnshire Resort, where the convoy ends, participants will pass through a designated unloading area and hand over their donations directly from their vehicles so volunteers can load them onto trucks.

Organizers ask drivers to place the toys in the cargo area before departure and follow the published convoy route. After the drop-off, anyone staying for the celebration can park at the resort free of charge.

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The Marriott will also host the announcement of the winner of a prepaid three-year lease on a 2026 Jeep Wrangler America250, provided by Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Raffle tickets cost $20, and winners do not need to be present for the announcement.

According to the organizers, the Scarpelli family, which is connected to the dealership, has contributed more than $350,000 to the event through donations and prizes over the past seven years.

Participants can gather from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time at Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, located at 23 N. Route 12 in Fox Lake. Before departure, the program includes children’s activities, music and voting for decorated Jeeps.

This year’s superhero theme ties into Jeep’s collaboration with Captain America for the America250 campaign. Participants can also finish decorating their vehicles on site before the group leaves for Lincolnshire.

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Online registration for the convoy costs $30 per vehicle and covers all passengers. The QR code sent by email provides access to the staging area. The celebration at the Marriott requires a separate $5 ticket per person, while children age two and under enter free.

The event also welcomes visitors who go directly to the resort. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the program includes games and live music from Australian performer Carl Wockner. Proceeds from the event will support local Toys for Tots initiatives.