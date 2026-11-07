The Thing driving a Jeep Wrangler: Marvel’s wildest Multiverse crossover yet

If you thought watching a giant orange creature made of solid rock attempt to fit into a midsize SUV was impossible, Jeep and Marvel Studios are here to prove your suspension system wrong. In their latest marketing extravaganza, titled A Jeep 4×4 for Any Universe, Marvel’s iconic superhero “The Thing” hops behind the wheel of a Jeep Wrangler to kick off a global campaign tying directly into the upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday, set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

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The commercial whisks viewers through a cinematic tour of parallel dimensions, pairing iconic characters from the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men with corresponding vehicles across the entire Jeep lineup. Alongside Ben Grimm’s rock-hard driving skills, fans get glimpses of Captain America, the Human Torch, Nightcrawler teleporting between trim levels, and the adorable robot H.E.R.B.I.E. likely calculating payload limits.

According to Holly Frank, Disney’s VP of global marketing partnerships, each vehicle was selected to match the unique characteristics of its respective superhero realm. Jeep CEO Branden Coté added that “exploration” serves as the common denominator bridging 85 years of brand history with Marvel’s chaotic cinematic multiverse.

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This multiverse mayhem isn’t a random cash grab. Both brands share a birth year dating back to 1941, when both Jeep and Captain America debuted to save the free world. Chicago-based ad agency Highdive leveraged this 85th-anniversary coincidence across a trilogy of campaigns.

It started back in May with Origin Story, featuring a 2026 Wrangler America250 sporting a Captain America shield spare-tire cover alongside a limited-edition comic book cover. After that, The Original Superheroes summer campaign, where actual U.S. military veterans put models like the Grand Cherokee, Gladiator, Cherokee, Grand Wagoneer, and Compass through their paces across land, air, and sea.

The current promotional blitz spans TV, social media, dealership collateral, and live interactive events in key international markets.