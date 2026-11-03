Jeep Avenger expands across South America with over 3,000 SUVs shipping from Brazil

The Brazil-built Jeep Avenger is starting to reach other South American markets, with Argentina becoming the first destination for exports from Porto Real. Stellantis plans to ship more than 3,000 units by December 2026, after launching the regionally developed SUV in Brazil in August.

Advertisement

Jeep Avenger starts South American export offensive from Porto Real

The South American lineup uses a single powertrain, which Jeep also offers on the entry-level version. The T200 turbo engine works with a 12-volt mild-hybrid system and a CVT automatic transmission with seven simulated ratios. This electrified setup therefore forms the basis of every version available in the region.

Jeep supports the launch with a five-year warranty and equipment that, depending on the trim level, includes Matrix LED headlights and Level 2 driver-assistance systems. A surround-view camera helps drivers monitor the area around the vehicle during maneuvering, while the infotainment system integrates ChatGPT among its available onboard interaction features.

Advertisement

The automaker also claims the best approach and departure angles in the segment. These measurements indicate how well a vehicle can tackle changes in terrain and steep inclines while reducing the risk of the bumpers touching the ground, an off-road characteristic Jeep continues to emphasize even on its smallest SUV.

The arrival of the Avenger has changed operations at the Porto Real plant in the state of Rio de Janeiro, which is assembling a Jeep model for the first time. Series production began in July and brought a second shift as well as an expansion of the workforce. Alongside vehicles for the Brazilian market, the factory is now building Avengers for dealerships in other South American countries.

The transformation forms part of a 3 billion-real investment program running from 2025 to 2030, through which Stellantis is upgrading the plant and its operations. The Avenger joins the Citroën C3, Aircross and Basalt, extending production at the site to Jeep after years focused on French brands.

Advertisement

Porto Real marks its 25th anniversary this year and already has a well-established export operation. In 2025, the plant shipped 28,900 vehicles abroad, 38% more than the previous year, with the Aircross as its most exported model. Avenger shipments now add another product to the factory’s international portfolio, starting with Argentina before expanding to additional markets across the region.