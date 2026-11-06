New Alfa Romeo wagon render fuels hopes for a sporty family car

A sporty Alfa Romeo station wagon takes shape again in a new independent project, which imagines a red estate with a pronounced hood and a rear end dominated by a large diffuser. Bruno Callegarin created the proposal around a body style currently absent from Alfa Romeo’s lineup, just as the brand reviews its plans for the future Giulia and Stelvio.

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Alfa Romeo wagon render revives the dream of a sporty estate

Callegarin develops the wagon theme with a roofline that extends toward the rear spoiler above a tailgate crossed by slim horizontal taillights. Alfa Romeo lettering appears alongside a dark trim element, while a diffuser with vertical fins repeats the same visual theme lower down. Through the windows, the images reveal part of a tan-colored interior.

The contrast between those seats and the metallic exterior accompanies a body covered with numerous dark details. The treatment extends to the side skirts and wheel-arch surrounds before connecting with the front splitter, which features a carbon-fiber-style finish.

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The wheels use a dense multi-spoke design that leaves the red brake calipers visible. Above the widened arches, the side windows gradually narrow toward the rear, visually lightening the upper part of the profile. Roof rails follow the length of the roof and reinforce the station wagon character.

At the front, the Scudetto remains at the center of the nose, with a honeycomb grille and the Alfa Romeo badge positioned above it. Slim headlights sit on either side and connect visually with lighting elements that run down the outer edges of the bumper, while large lower openings emphasize the car’s width.

This Alfa Romeo wagon remains a personal interpretation, separate from the models the automaker is currently developing. In the D segment, Alfa Romeo is studying new solutions for the Giulia and Stelvio after revising plans that initially focused on electric-only successors. Santo Ficili has confirmed that production of the current models will continue through the end of 2027.

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The brand’s next launches will instead focus on the C segment, starting with the SUV that will succeed the Tonale and adopt some design elements from the Cuorerosso. The program also includes a compact model known internally as Giulietta, although Alfa Romeo has yet to choose its final commercial name. Callegarin’s proposal explores a different possibility by giving the station wagon body style its own independent interpretation.