Alfa Romeo has yet to decide on hybrid power for the next Giulia and Stelvio

Alfa Romeo has extended production of the Giulia and Stelvio until the end of 2027, but adding a hybrid powertrain depends on whether the company can recover the investment over the remaining years. Santo Ficili explained that the balance between cost and financial return will guide the decision when asked about the possibility of using a solution similar to the one found in the Maserati Grecale.

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Alfa Romeo keeps hybrid option open for Giulia and Stelvio through 2027

The three models share roots in the Giorgio platform, although Maserati extensively modified the architecture for the Grecale. Ficili pointed to differences in dimensions, seating height and suspension layout, explaining how far the Maserati configuration has moved away from the Stelvio setup. Adapting the hybrid powertrain would therefore require a specific assessment for the two Alfa Romeo models.

The amount of time left to sell the updated cars matters just as much as the cost of the work. Extending their production life allows Alfa Romeo to keep offering the current models, but any powertrain upgrade must make financial sense within the remaining commercial window. During the interview, Ficili explained the criteria behind the decision while leaving the possibility of hybrid versions open.

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The Giulia and Stelvio will also continue in Quadrifoglio form as part of the production extension announced by Stellantis. Ficili has already previewed further updates for the performance models and reiterated Alfa Romeo’s intention to retain their current mechanical setup for as long as possible, confirming the brand’s interest in preserving this part of the range during the broader lineup renewal.

For their successors, Stellantis outlined a strategy on May 25 based on architectures capable of supporting different powertrains, with hybrid and electric technologies gradually entering the D segment. That direction concerns future products and remains separate from the decision on whether to modify the Giulia and Stelvio currently on sale.

An updated version of Giorgio also remains under consideration, potentially allowing the technical basis of the Giulia and Stelvio to continue into a new generation. Ficili has described it as one of the options Stellantis is studying for future Alfa Romeo and Maserati models.

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The Cuorerosso presented in Paris used an extended Giorgio architecture as its technical reference, providing another example of a platform that continues to underpin the Grecale. Alfa Romeo has yet to make a final decision on the architecture for its future production models.