Alfa Romeo future takes shape in coupe-style sedan render beyond Giulia and Stelvio

A four-door Alfa Romeo sedan with a low roof and compact rear end takes shape in a new independent render for the D segment. The images imagine a sports sedan with proportions closer to a coupe, just as the brand rethinks its presence in the category currently occupied by the Giulia and Stelvio.

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Tommaso Ciampi created the digital project and chose a sleek body rather than the raised proportions of an SUV. The designer focuses on the exterior, leaving the choice of platform and powertrains open.

Alfa Romeo imagined with a sleek four-door coupe for the post-Giulia era

The four doors sit beneath a continuous roof arc that slopes toward the rear, leaving little room for a traditional three-box profile. Flush handles blend into the gray bodywork, while a pronounced recess adds definition behind the front wheels. The wheels feature five large circular openings inspired by old rotary telephone dials, with orange brake calipers visible behind them.

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At the rear, the render concentrates the lighting elements into a red strip connecting the taillights and emphasizing the car’s horizontal width. A black diffuser dominates the lower section and contrasts with the lighter body surfaces.

At the front, an illuminated outline around the Scudetto strengthens the Alfa Romeo identity, while extremely slim headlights extend toward the outer edges of the nose. Creases across the hood continue the shape of the front surfaces above a bumper where large lower openings emphasize the car’s width.

For Alfa Romeo’s future models in this segment, Santo Ficili has explained that the company is reassessing products and investment after moving away from its previous EV-only plans. One scenario reported in the media involves a model positioned somewhere between a sedan and a crossover that could take over the role of both current cars, although this remains a journalistic hypothesis rather than a confirmed product program.

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The Giulia and Stelvio will meanwhile remain in production at least until the end of 2027. Ficili has also confirmed that Alfa Romeo is studying a possible evolution of the Giorgio platform, which also provided the basis for an extended configuration used to imagine the Cuorerosso. Decisions on future models will need to reflect customer demand and the financial sustainability of the required investment, including the possibility of offering powertrains different from those originally planned.