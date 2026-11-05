Alfasud, how Alfa Romeo lost the hatchback crown to Volkswagen

Imagine a parallel universe where every car enthusiast debates the latest entry in the “Alfasud segment” rather than the “Golf segment”. That provocative premise was recently raised by Dutch automotive outlet AutoWeek, comparing two compact icons and asking why Alfa Romeo’s brilliant front-wheel-drive contender failed to claim European supremacy.

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Revealed at the 1971 Turin Motor Show, the Alfasud was the Biscione’s bold gamble to lure buyers into a smaller footprint while establishing the new Pomigliano d’Arco plant in Southern Italy.

Engineered by brilliant minds like Rudolf Hruska and Domenico Chirico, alongside Giorgetto Giugiaro and Aldo Mantovani at Italdesign, the briefs were razor-sharp: keep it compact, spacious, and undeniably fun to drive. On paper, it was pure mechanical genius.

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A low-slung four-cylinder boxer engine lowered the center of gravity, while front-wheel drive, four-wheel disc brakes, and impressive interior space made it a dynamic benchmark. Drivers loved it, the roads devoured it.

Unfortunately for Alfa Romeo, severe rust issues quickly overshadowed its brilliant chassis, turning northern European sheet metal into automotive Swiss cheese. AutoWeek highlights how constant factory walkouts and labor unrest at the Neapolitan facility severely compromised early build quality.

To make matters worse, early Alfasud models lacked a proper rear hatchback, utilizing a separate trunk lid beneath the rear glass, whereas the 1974 Volkswagen Golf launched with a fully integrated tailgate that made loading bulky luggage effortless. Alfa Romeo eventually added a proper hatch, but the damage to its reputation resulted done.

Despite the operational chaos, the Alfasud was far from a total flop. Over its twelve-year production run, nearly one million units left the factory, cementing its status as one of Alfa Romeo’s biggest commercial hits. Yet, as the Golf built an empire on bulletproof practical reliability, the Alfasud dissolved into romantic nostalgia, leaving us with a glorious driving machine that traded long-term durability for pure Italian soul.