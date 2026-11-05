2028 Alfa Romeo Giulia imagined with BMW-inspired proportions in new render

The next Alfa Romeo Giulia keeps a low-slung body and sporty profile in a new digital project by Theottle, who imagines its evolution using photos of a BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé as a starting point. The images arrive while Alfa Romeo continues to evaluate how to replace the current model after postponing the original project indefinitely.

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Alfa Romeo Giulia reimagined as a low-slung sports sedan for the next generation

The German car remains most recognizable in the shape of the windows and the way the roof slopes toward the rear, two elements that Theottle retains throughout the transformation. At the back, the designer introduces two circular taillights and reshapes the edge of the trunk into a small integrated spoiler.

The lower section takes on a more aggressive appearance, helping the finished design move further away from the donor car. Flush door handles remain visible in profile, while the wheels feature a design that recalls Alfa Romeo tradition.

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At the front, the Scudetto replaces the BMW grille and becomes the focal point around which Theottle redesigns the headlights and bumper. The lights adopt a different shape to suit the new nose, while the lower section uses relatively simple surfaces. The video follows the transformation step by step, showing how changes to individual body elements gradually alter the appearance of the original car.

To understand the direction Alfa Romeo will actually take, however, attention must turn to the company’s future D-segment program. In official communications linked to its industrial plan, Stellantis has said it is studying new interpretations of the Giulia and Stelvio, leaving the final definition of both products open. That wording has also fueled speculation about a single model that could inherit elements from both current vehicles.

Earlier reports described a future Giulia with proportions closer to a raised fastback, but the project review has put that direction back into question. Theottle’s render instead sticks to a low sedan with a sloping roofline, keeping the proposal firmly within the realm of an independent styling exercise.

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The current Giulia, introduced in 2015 and updated in 2022, will meanwhile remain in production. Alfa Romeo has confirmed that both the Giulia and Stelvio will continue through 2027, including the Quadrifoglio versions, for which the brand has reopened European orders.