Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Tonale hold their value better than German rivals

Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Tonale are attracting strong interest on Italy’s used-car market and, according to Astacerta, examples registered three or four years ago are retaining values above expectations. The platform links this trend to demand from professionals and enthusiasts, pointing to the mechanical characteristics of the two SUVs and the prices buyers currently need to pay for second-hand examples.

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Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Tonale outperform German rivals on value retention

For a well-equipped Stelvio with a documented history, the source indicates a price range between €23,000 and €27,000, while German rivals average more than €32,000 at the lower end. Buyers still need to consider model year, mileage and specification, however, because trim level and the condition of each vehicle can significantly affect the asking price.

The Stelvio also offers different configurations within the same diesel family. Alfa Romeo sold the 2.2-liter turbo-diesel four-cylinder with 158, 187 and 207 hp, all paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. The 158-hp version uses rear-wheel drive, the 187-hp model also came with Q4 all-wheel drive, while the 207-hp version uses the Q4 system.

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Underneath sits the Giorgio platform, developed around a mechanical layout shared with the Giulia. The front suspension uses a double-wishbone design with a semi-virtual steering axis, while the rear adopts AlfaLink multilink suspension. A carbon-fiber driveshaft completes the layout.

The Tonale instead targets buyers looking for a smaller SUV and a powertrain range that also includes electrified options. Early examples include 48-volt Hybrid versions with 128 and 158 hp, both using a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 158-hp version adds a variable-geometry turbocharger, unlike the lower-powered model. Diesel buyers can also find a 1.6-liter engine producing 128 hp, paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The Tonale also offers a digital NFT certificate that owners can activate through connected services with their authorization. The document can include identification details and data such as mileage at the time of creation, providing an additional reference alongside invoices and maintenance records.

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Astacerta also highlights opportunities among former company cars and vehicles sold at auction, which can sometimes cost less than comparable cars offered through traditional channels. Assessing how much value they have actually retained, however, requires comparing their original new-car prices with vehicles of the same age, similar mileage and equivalent specifications.