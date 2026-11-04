BottegaFuoriserie turns one: Alfa Romeo teases its next utterly unaffordable masterpiece

When standard luxury showroom options feel far too peasant-adjacent for the world’s elite, Stellantis steps in with a bespoke solution. Celebrating its first anniversary on November 4, 2025, BottegaFuoriserie, the ultra-exclusive arm uniting Alfa Romeo and Maserati, proved that business is booming for cars that technically don’t exist in standard catalogs.

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Marking the occasion, Cristiano Fiorio, General Manager of the project and Chief Marketing Officer of Maserati, dropped a tantalizing teaser: a brand-new Alfa Romeo project is officially cooking. While actual vehicle specs remain completely invisible, buyers are promised a generous serving of passion, high performance, and unapologetic Italian flair.

Operating across Modena, Turin, and Arese, this high-end automotive atelier splits its wizardry into four specialized divisions: Bottega for one-offs and hyper-limited series, Fuoriserie for customization, Storia for heritage, and Corse for track development. Designers, engineers, and craftsmen work side by side to turn billionaire fever dreams into physical metal.

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The stunning Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale has been the division’s primary canvas. Paris saw a green iteration nodding to the GTA, GTAm, and Carabo, while the first U.S. delivery in Austin arrived in Rosso Villa d’Este with a white stripe and number 14. At the Alfa Romeo Museum, the customer-named “Perla Nera” debuted in matte exposed carbon fiber, while the 2026 Paris Motor Show hosted a damask Quadrifoglio tribute celebrating Franco-Italian bonds. Meanwhile, Maserati flexed its bespoke muscles with the MCXtrema, GT2 Stradale “Tribute to MC12,” and MC20 Cielo “Tributo 1926.”

The numbers prove wealthy enthusiasts truly despise standard options. Personalization choices for the Grecale, GranTurismo, and GranCabrio grew by 20%, while one-off sales skyrocketed by over 500%, driven by the MC20 and GT2 Stradale. One in four Maseratis ordered in 2026 features Fuoriserie touches, jumping to an absurd 80% on the GT2 Stradale.

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On the historic front, Maserati Classiche surpassed 100 Certificates of Authenticity, its 100th awarded to a rare 1959 3500 GT Convertible Vignale prototype alongside a 1957 200S and a 1960s 5000 GT Frua. Arese celebrated the Alfa Romeo Historical Museum’s 50th anniversary, while Officine Classiche backed the iconic Mille Miglia.

Trackside, the GT2 races on, joined at Goodwood by the GranTurismo-derived Project GT4 set for a 2028 racing debut. As the curtain stays drawn on Alfa’s next secret, deep-pocketed purists wait with open wallets.