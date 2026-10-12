Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso first official images reveal the Biscione’s new direction

Alfa Romeo has unveiled the Cuorerosso in Paris, a 2+2 coupe that previews how the brand’s future models could evolve. The concept accommodates different powertrain technologies and even envisions a 2.9-liter V6 full hybrid for the most performance-focused versions, although Alfa Romeo has not announced production plans or released any power figures.

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Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso previews the brand’s future with a possible V6 hybrid

Inside, the driver can physically change the instrument layout. The Cannocchiale Vivente keeps two separate elements in its Immersivo configuration, then physically merges them into a single instrument when the driver selects Concentrato. The lighting also dims to highlight essential driving information, while Quadrifoglio mode reduces illumination even further.

A three-spoke steering wheel operates the steer-by-wire system and provides both haptic and acoustic feedback through its controls. On the center console, the Magma Display combines a touchscreen surface with a rotary dial and toggle switches, keeping physical controls available for key functions. Alfa Romeo also sees potential for further development through the STLA SmartCockpit platform.

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Four occupants sit in individual seats separated by a continuous center console inside a cabin that takes inspiration from the 33 Stradale. Alfa Romeo uses hand-finished Poltrona Frau nubuck and regenerated leather containing 60% post-industrial upholstery waste. A transparent dashboard fabric draws on work with Luna Rossa, while a removable bag sits in front of the passenger and uses its securing straps as handles.

Cuorerosso measures 15.4 feet long, 6.5 feet wide and just 52.4 inches tall, with a 115.4-inch wheelbase and a curb weight of about 3,858 pounds. Its Liquid Ink Red paint combines an aluminum base with a colored transparent layer, allowing darker areas to appear almost black depending on the light.

Drivers and passengers enter through rear-hinged doors, which open through a touch control on the roof. The rear window echoes the shape of the Alfa Romeo Scudetto above two circular taillights, while the truncated tail and low diffuser help the concept achieve a 0.28 drag coefficient.

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At the front, small backlit triangles animate the grille when the car welcomes the driver. The slatted mirrors incorporate the Italian tricolor, while the forged wheels reinterpret Alfa Romeo’s classic telephone-dial design with six circular elements arranged across three spokes.

The technical vision also includes air suspension and Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes. At the top of the proposed range, Alfa Romeo imagines a 2.9-liter V6 full-hybrid powertrain paired with Q4 all-wheel drive, a torque-converter transmission and a carbon-fiber driveshaft.

However, the brand also wants its future lineup to support several powertrain types. Alfa Romeo says its multi-energy strategy could include fully electric, plug-in hybrid, mild-hybrid and full-hybrid models, covering key market segments with vehicles measuring up to 4.7 meters long.