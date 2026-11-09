New Alfa Romeo Stelvio remains uncertain as fresh render imagines its future

Digital creator Tommaso Ciampi has reimagined the Alfa Romeo Stelvio with more dramatic proportions, combining a long hood with a more steeply sloped rear end and a redesigned interpretation of the brand’s signature shield grille. The two images explore how the Biscione’s SUV could evolve at a time when Alfa Romeo is still deciding how to replace the current Stelvio and Giulia, which, as previously reported, could even merge into a single model following a strategy similar to the one Dodge adopted with the new Charger.

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New Alfa Romeo Stelvio render explores a sharper and more dramatic SUV

The rear three-quarter view shows where the proportions change the most. The roof ends with a small spoiler above the sloping rear window, and the rear fenders widen compared with the lower section of the doors. The angular red taillights leave room for the Alfa Romeo badge in the center of the tailgate. Lower down, a dark diffuser fills the bottom section of the bumper and stands out against the metallic gray bodywork.

At the front, the badge sits high in the grille, between two slim headlights with three light elements each. Dark air intakes take up much of the bumper, below a hood that also dominates the side view. Along the doors, Ciampi chose flush handles and left the wheel arches with the job of giving volume to the side profile. Orange brake calipers stand out behind the dark wheels.

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Back in March 2025, a camouflaged next-generation Stelvio prototype had already appeared during winter testing in Sweden. That program, however, was based on the STLA Large platform, with production planned in Cassino and a debut initially expected in 2025, ahead of the Giulia. Patent images that offered a glimpse of the SUV’s shape also surfaced in April. Lower-than-expected demand for electric vehicles led Alfa Romeo to rethink that project and its timing.

During interviews at the Paris Motor Show in October, Santo Ficili explained that the brand is still evaluating how to continue in the D segment and which powertrains to offer. The plans that have already taken shape instead concern the future compact model and the new C-segment SUV, expected at the beginning of 2028. For the current Giulia and Stelvio, Alfa Romeo has indicated the end of 2027 as the production horizon and has reopened European orders for both Quadrifoglio versions.