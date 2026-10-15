New Alfa Romeo Stelvio gets a Cuorerosso-inspired look in digital render

The future Alfa Romeo Stelvio could borrow some design cues from the Cuorerosso, at least according to an interpretation created by Sezer Design. The digital artist has imagined a muscular SUV and also redesigned the cabin. The project joins the ongoing debate about the model’s future, which Alfa Romeo continues to assess after revising its original plans.

Advertisement

This Alfa Romeo Stelvio concept mixes SUV muscle with Cuorerosso styling

The rendered interior features a wraparound dashboard that incorporates the infotainment screen. A circular instrument cluster sits behind the sporty steering wheel, preserving a connection with Alfa Romeo tradition. Burgundy seats feature diamond-pattern stitching, while bronze trim appears throughout several areas of the cabin. A panoramic roof completes the interior concept.

Sezer Design uses the same bronze finish for the wheels, whose circular openings resemble the rotary dial of old telephones. The red bodywork contrasts with the dark roof and mirror caps, highlighting the shape of the sides. A steeply angled rear window gives the tail a more compact appearance without taking away from the SUV’s imposing stance.

Advertisement

The strongest Cuorerosso influences appear at the front. The Alfa Romeo shield extends downward and becomes the centerpiece of a redesigned trilobo grille, with slim headlights positioned on either side. Sculpted lines run across the hood toward a relatively simple bumper, where a large lower opening covers much of the vehicle’s width.

At the rear, slim lighting continues the theme and incorporates semicircular elements inside the taillights. The spoiler extends the roofline over the rear window, while a black lower bumper section adds another contrast against the red paintwork.

The official Cuorerosso concept will influence the styling of future Alfa Romeo models, but decisions regarding the next Stelvio will take more time. Santo Ficili explained that Alfa Romeo continues to evaluate plans for the successors to the Giulia and Stelvio. The company originally developed both vehicles around electric powertrains, but it is reconsidering that strategy as customers continue to demand other types of propulsion.

Advertisement

As a result, the current generations will remain in production until at least the end of 2027. Reports have also suggested that Alfa Romeo could replace both the sedan and SUV with a single model, although the company has not confirmed this possibility.

The shape of Alfa Romeo’s future lineup, along with the technical solutions behind it, will ultimately depend on the commercial and industrial evaluations that remain underway.