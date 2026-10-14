Dating coach teams up with Alfa Romeo to fix your horrible love life

If your romantic life feels like a endless series of awkward dinner interviews and uninspiring swiping, Alfa Romeo has identified the culprit: dating app fatigue. According to new research by the Italian brand involving 1,000 UK singles, 60% of app users seem exhausted by digital match-making, while 49% long to meet potential partners more naturally.

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Rather than recommending therapy (always important, of course!), partnering with relationship coach Kate Mansfield, Alfa Romeo launched “Guida all’Amore,” a guide encouraging real-world connections across five UK road trip destinations.

The survey highlights that 44% of UK daters prefer shared experiences like scenic drives over traditional drinks, with 35% asserting that a road trip builds a genuine emotional spark faster than a dinner menu ever could. Convenience and control are also paramount: 91% of women demand autonomy over date logistics, 60% prefer joint planning, and 52% admit that having a guaranteed escape route makes them feel far more comfortable compared to just 29% of men.

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Conveniently, the Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica positions itself as the ultimate escape pod. Packing a 54 kWh battery with up to 255 miles of WLTP range and 100 kW fast charging that juicing from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes, it promises minimal downtime during romantic getaways.

The cabin features an 10.25-inch screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 400 liters of trunk space, and eight customizable ambient lighting colors to set whatever mood your date requires. Range options include the standard 156 HP variant and the flagship 280 HP Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, complete with a Torsen limited-slip differential and lowered suspension.

As Alfa Romeo UK Managing Director Jules Tilstone notes, scenic drives ditch stiff awkwardness for natural connection. Ultimately, while an EV won’t guarantee true love, at least its whisper-quiet cabin makes hearing excuses for an early departure crystal clear.