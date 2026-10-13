Alfa Romeo, the 2026 Paris show proves Italian passion still beats sanity

Alfa Romeo arrived at the 2026 Paris Motor Show with enough theatrical flair to make French luxury houses nervous. The Biscione packed its stand with everything from futuristic multi-energy concepts to bespoke scents.

Advertisement

Taking center stage for its world premiere, the Cuorerosso concept serves as Arese’s latest manifesto for the future. Measuring 4.7 meters long, this sleek 2+2 coupe embodies Alfa Romeo’s “Necessary Beauty” philosophy. A wedge profile that culminates in a sharp Kamm tail.

Up front, the iconic scudetto shield gets a glowing digital makeover designed to mimic a beating heart. Doors, flush glass, and “Liquid Ink Red” paint, keep lawyers and designers equally intrigued.

Advertisement

Inside, the “Living Telescope” instrument cluster physically morphs to suppress driving distractions. Complemented by a Magma Display mixing digital controls with satisfying physical switches.

Underneath the Cuorerosso’s sculpted skin, Alfa Romeo is dropping subtle hints about its future performance lineup. It seems to include a potential 2.9-liter full-hybrid V6 paired with Q4 all-wheel drive, alongside traditional PHEV, mild-hybrid, and pure EV powertrains.

Not content with just one showstopper, Alfa also showcased a bespoke 33 Stradale. It featured a damask-patterned livery that weaves floral Quadrifoglio motifs over its mid-engine carbon shell. All 33 units of the 630-hp twin-turbo V6 missile result already sold out, leaving visitors to merely stare at its 207 mph potential.

To ensure nobody forgets their sailing obsession, the Italian brand rolled out the high-tier “Luna Rossa Edition” treatment. It’s spread across the entire range, Junior, Tonale, Giulia, and Stelvio, adorned in nautical white, black, gray, and red accents with Harman Kardon audio.

Advertisement

Balancing out the high-tech onslaught was a pristine 1966 Spider Duetto. It was on loan from the Arese Museum to celebrate the model’s 60th anniversary. Throw in the “Bottega Alfa Romeo” craft space complete with hand-dyed Poltrona Frau leather, Alcantara trim, and five custom Paris-inspired fragrances, and Alfa Romeo successfully turned a standard auto show booth into a high-fashion, high-octane Italian pop-up.