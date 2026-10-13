2027 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio: spied completely camo-free with zero surprises

Alfa Romeo seems perfectly content hitting the snooze button on the electric revolution. Case in point, fresh spy shots posted on social media by Walter Vayr of Gabetz Spy Unit reveal a completely uncamouflaged black test mule of the 2027 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

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The prototype shows an update rooted firmly in continuity. A car that looks almost identical to the one you’ve been ogling for the past decade. Up front, the iconic Scudetto grille, massive lower air intakes, carbon splitter, and cloverleaf bonnet vents remain fully intact, flanked by the signature three-element LED light signature.

The profile stays blissfully classic with its long hood, set-back cabin, aggressive side skirts, dark five-hole alloy wheels, dark-tinted glass, and the legendary Quadrifoglio badge on the front fender. Around back, a trunk-lid spoiler, horizontal taillights, and a menacing rear diffuser housing quadruple exhaust tips confirm that internal combustion is alive and kicking.

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This visual reprise comes as Alfa Romeo officially extends the life cycle of the current-generation Giulia and Stelvio, including their Quadrifoglio variants, through 2027. European order books for these twin-turbo legends will reopen in March 2026, giving petrolheads a few more years to acquire a proper driver’s car before quiet electrons ruin the fun.

Underneath the familiar sheet metal, the MY27 model retains the ferocious 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 producing 520 HP, sent strictly to the rear wheels. Key performance hardware like the mechanical limited-slip differential, active suspension, and generous carbon fiber bits remain unchanged, meaning no extra horsepower figures were announced to appease stat-sheet warriors.

Instead, official updates for the extended run focus on updated software, a driver monitoring camera, sleek black-and-white emblems, and a fresh “Anodized Blue” paint option.

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While the spy shots reveal nothing about interior tweaks or emissions compliance wizardry, the takeaway is crystal clear: Alfa Romeo is giving its crown jewel a well-deserved victory lap, preserving the visceral driving dynamics that made us fall in love with the Italian sports sedan in the first place.