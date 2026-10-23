New Alfa Romeo sports car takes shape in a render inspired by Giulietta and Giulia

A compact Alfa Romeo with the elegance of a sedan and rear-hinged back doors is Luigi Lumia’s idea for a model positioned somewhere between the Giulietta and Giulia. The independent designer shared the project on social media, exploring a body style that does not fit neatly into a single category and remains separate from Alfa Romeo’s announced product plans.

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New Alfa Romeo render explores the space between Giulietta and Giulia

Lumia accompanies the exterior images with cabin studies, where he chooses circular instrument graphics, repeats the same shape for the air vents and retains physical buttons and a manual gear lever. These details help define the kind of driving experience he wants to create, while leaving mechanical specifications and performance completely open.

Access to the seats also moves away from more conventional solutions. The front doors open normally, while the rear doors swing in the opposite direction, and the absence of a B-pillar creates a wide side opening. The designer applies this layout to a low-slung car with large wheels and short overhangs, maintaining sporty proportions despite the four-door body.

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The body narrows toward the rear, where the roof and side windows flow into a compact but relatively tall tail section. Creases along the flanks follow the same direction and, according to Lumia, visually converge around the taillights. The light-colored paint makes these surfaces easier to read, while yellow brake calipers add contrast.

At the front, the Alfa Romeo shield sits at the center of a low nose between sharply styled headlights. Lumia keeps the hood close to the ground and limits visual complexity, relying mainly on the silhouette to connect compact dimensions with sedan-like proportions.

Alfa Romeo itself is also exploring new body shapes. In Paris, the brand presented the Cuorerosso as a reference for its future design language. The official concept explores styling for multi-energy vehicles up to 4.7 meters long without directly previewing a single production model.

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Santo Ficili has meanwhile placed the arrival of the SUV that will replace the Tonale at the beginning of 2028 and confirmed work on a compact model intended to carry forward the spirit of the Giulietta, although the final name remains undecided. Alfa Romeo is still evaluating plans for the next Giulia and Stelvio.

Lumia instead develops his proposal around the space between those two model families, using sketches to document both the dashboard design and the evolution of the car’s proportions.