New Alfa Romeo SUV could reopen the U.S. opportunity, with one major hurdle ahead

Alfa Romeo is evaluating whether to bring its new C-segment SUV for Melfi to the United States. The technical possibility exists, as Daniele Chiari explained to Autoblog during the Paris Motor Show, but the American project depends on whether Alfa Romeo can sell the vehicle at a competitive price after accounting for shipping costs and tariffs.

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The head of product confirmed that the architecture can meet U.S. requirements. The main question therefore concerns the economics of exporting the SUV, as Alfa Romeo would build the vehicle in Italy and then ship it across the Atlantic while keeping costs compatible with its intended market segment.

New Alfa Romeo SUV could reopen the U.S. opportunity, if the numbers work

Chiari left the outcome of the evaluation open, explaining that current conditions make it difficult to find a viable solution for the U.S. market. Technical compatibility therefore represents a separate issue from approving the launch. Alfa Romeo has not yet provided an American release date or pricing.

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Alfa Romeo bases the project on the STLA Medium platform, while its Turin design team handles the styling. The brand plans to reveal the SUV during the final three months of 2027 and start production at Melfi in 2028. The multi-energy architecture allows Alfa Romeo to consider mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric versions, although the company still has to finalize the powertrain lineup.

Sharing the platform with other Stellantis brands will not prevent Alfa Romeo from giving the SUV its own driving character. During the interview, Chiari mentioned specific suspension components and settings, along with dedicated powertrain calibrations. Engineers will also give the selectable drive modes their own tuning to differentiate the vehicle’s responses from other models within the group.

Development also covers material choices, cabin design and the exterior bodywork. Unofficial images, including the interpretation created by Simolude, remain independent proposals and differ from the details Alfa Romeo has already shown through its own teasers.

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A possible U.S. launch would add another model to a lineup that continues to lose sales month after month. Between July and September 2026, Alfa Romeo delivered 569 vehicles to U.S. customers, down 65% from the same period a year earlier. Sales during the first nine months of the year fell by 52%.

In Europe, the Junior accounts for more than 60% of Alfa Romeo sales, showing how strongly a recent model can influence the brand’s commercial performance. Chiari, however, ruled out bringing the smaller SUV to the United States, citing the limitations of its architecture and weak demand in that segment. The future C-SUV offers different technical possibilities, which Alfa Romeo is now evaluating as part of its U.S. strategy.