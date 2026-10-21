Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe and Sportwagon renders imagine the models the lineup is missing

The Giulia takes the shape of a coupe and a Sportwagon in a pair of renders inspired by the Cuorerosso design language. Tommaso Ciampi created these independent proposals, also using artificial intelligence tools, to imagine a broader Giulia family without anticipating any official decision from Alfa Romeo.

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Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe and Sportwagon imagined in new Cuorerosso-inspired renders

The project arrives while Alfa Romeo continues to rethink its plans for the D segment, where the brand still needs to define how it will replace the Giulia and Stelvio. The current models will remain in production until the end of 2027, including the Quadrifoglio versions, as Alfa Romeo moves toward a strategy that no longer relies only on electric power.

Santo Ficili has linked that change to market demand, opening the door to multi-energy solutions and architectures able to support different powertrains. Alfa Romeo still has to define the shape of its future models, however, and Ciampi’s two interpretations remain purely personal proposals.

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The Sportwagon revives the format of the sporty wagons Alfa Romeo once offered with the 156 and 159, extending the upper section of the body further toward the rear. The roof incorporates roof rails and ends above a larger tailgate, accompanied by an additional side window. The line then flows gradually toward the spoiler, preserving a sleek profile.

The coupe instead focuses on a tighter cabin layout, with an arched roofline that flows into the rear window and ends in a short tail. The five-spoke wheels reveal orange brake calipers set within pronounced fenders. At the rear, slim lights point inward, while a dark spoiler sits above and a large diffuser fills the lower section.

Ciampi keeps the same front end on both interpretations, borrowing the elongated Alfa Romeo shield and sharp lighting signature from the Cuorerosso. A horizontal strip visually links the headlights above large openings in the lower part of the bumper. Creases in the hood and the metallic finish with bronze reflections emphasize the surfaces along the sides.

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The renders focus only on bodywork and proportions, leaving actual dimensions, engines and technical structure undefined. A Giulia coupe or wagon would require a concrete industrial decision from Alfa Romeo, which has so far highlighted other priorities for the renewal of its lineup.

Those priorities include a new SUV positioned between the C and D segments and a compact model linked to the legacy of the Giulietta. Ficili has pointed to early 2028 for the arrival of the SUV, while leaving the position of later, larger models still open.