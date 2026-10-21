Castagna Milano transformed the Alfa Romeo Giulia into a 2-seater speed demon

Carrozzeria Castagna Milano is back at it again, serving up precisely what Alfa Romeo’s official lineup lacks. A two-seater grand tourer with a drop-top and a roaring twin-turbo V6. Unveiled on the eve of the Paris Motor Show, this wild concept takes the mechanics of the Giulia Quadrifoglio. Then, it strips away the rear doors, two seats, and sensible family sedan layout.

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This one-off beauty exists only on paper and in 3D renders. It waits patiently for a wealthy Alfista with deep pockets to step up, and sign the check.

If you thought coachbuilding was a lost art, Castagna proves it is alive and kicking. It’s also armed with an October press release promising fast-track homologation once a patron appears.

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To achieve proper sports car proportions, Castagna moved the seats, steering wheel, and dashboard back by an astonishing 330 millimeters (nearly 13 inches). The result is a dramatically elongated hood. It pushes the two lucky occupants right over the rear axle. Measuring 4.70 meters long, 1.37 meters tall, and 1.936 meters wide, it commands serious road presence.

Underneath the carbon-fiber skin sits the standard Quadrifoglio 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6. Target specs promise a lightweight 1,420 kg dry weight, GTAm-spec track widths, and a top speed soaring past 186 mph.

Visually, the iconic Trilobo grille remains, flanked by hood edges lowered by 40 millimeters that double as eyebrows for four horizontal DRLs. A three-section hood lifts only in the middle to display the Ferrari-derived V6 heart. The Y-shaped side air intakes cool the massive brakes. Aerodynamic flourishes abound, including four front splitters, a rear diffuser. A subtle spoiler connected by a sculpted character line that runs along the profile.

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When the fabric roof disappears completely beneath the rear deck, bespoke fairings emerge behind the seats, complemented by a laminated glass rear window that doubles as a wind deflector. Surprisingly, Castagna claims a generous 623-liter cargo capacity despite the soft-top mechanism, while thin pillars and glued glass utilize the patented “Vistotal” windshield design for panoramic lateral visibility.

Architect Gioacchino Acampora, head of the atelier, views this project through his six-principle “MERAKI” philosophy, a Greek concept of doing things with passion and soul. Combining 3D digital craftsmanship with old-world artistry, the build promises a lavish interior with carbon fiber, fine leather, luminous fossilized wood, and mirtaceo green accents. Now, all Castagna needs is someone rich enough to turn this digital fantasy into reality.