Alfa Romeo Giulietta comeback imagined in new render, but Ficili has other plans

A low, sporty five-door Giulietta brings the Cuorerosso design language into the compact segment in a new independent digital project. Restomod GT shared the proposal on social media, imagining the possible return of the Alfa Romeo nameplate through a traditional hatchback. Santo Ficili’s comments about the future model, however, point toward different proportions, influenced by driving position and the space required for batteries.

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New Alfa Romeo Giulietta render revives the hatchback with Cuorerosso styling

The designer focused mainly on connecting the concept car with a body shape better suited to everyday use, keeping the roofline low while adding rear doors. The red paint highlights the widened fenders and contrasts with the dark wheels, which feature bronze-colored accents.

The connection with the Cuorerosso also appears at the rear, where the taillight graphics include circular elements. The Alfa Romeo name sits between the light clusters, while the spoiler extends the roof over the rear window. Two closely spaced exhaust outlets appear on the right-hand side as part of the designer’s interpretation.

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At the front, the design centers on the Alfa Romeo shield, which contains the Biscione and extends toward the lower section of the nose. The headlights run horizontally, while converging creases shape the hood. Openings in the bumper sit alongside three small slits on each side, adding further detail to the front-end composition.

Flush front door handles and side windows that gradually narrow toward the rear reinforce the profile of a sporty compact car. The mirrors also feature a detail in the colors of the Italian flag, completing an interpretation that follows the format of the previous Giulietta.

Ficili, however, has described different requirements for the project Alfa Romeo is currently developing. During the Paris Motor Show, he linked the evolution of compact models to body dimensions, ground clearance and the space required by battery packs, while also pointing to customer demand for a higher seating position.

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The future model should therefore sit somewhere between a compact hatchback and an SUV in the same segment, while retaining its own identity. These considerations make a low-slung shape like the one shown in this render less likely, leaving Restomod GT’s proposal as a personal interpretation.