Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso inspires new coupe and SUV ideas

The Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso has inspired an entire Alfa Romeo family in a series of designs by Luca Serafini, who applies the concept’s styling themes to a four-door model, a grand tourer and a crossover called Cuoreverde. The Modena-based designer published the images on the lsdesignsrl profile, developing his own vision of a future lineup that remains separate from Alfa Romeo’s official product plans.

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Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso inspires a new Cuoreverde crossover and two sporty models

The transition from the original concept to Serafini’s imagined models mainly concerns styling. For the Cuorerosso, Stellantis also outlined a performance scenario based on an electrified 2.9-liter V6, combined with the Q4 system and a transmission using a carbon-fiber driveshaft. Serafini, however, leaves the mechanical side out of his project and does not assign any of those technical specifications to the three renders.

The Cuoreverde changes the vehicle format most dramatically by transferring the concept’s design language to an SUV body. This allows Serafini to place a crossover alongside the two lower-slung interpretations while keeping a common stylistic origin. The name itself also comes from the designer, giving the project its own separate identity.

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The sedan and coupe explore two different directions for sporty Alfa Romeo models. On the four-door version, the body layout becomes more conventional than the original show car, suggesting a possible spiritual successor to the Giulia. The second proposal removes the rear doors and develops a GT-style silhouette, complemented by red leather upholstery inside.

The Cuorerosso that inspired these designs appeared in Paris to show how Alfa Romeo intends to evolve its visual identity. Among the concept’s features are paint that changes its appearance depending on the light and a simplified access system created by rear-hinged back doors. Removing the pillar between the front and rear sections opens up the cabin entrance, creating a more experimental solution than the layout used on Serafini’s sedan.

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Stellantis brought the Alfa Romeo concept together with five other projects at The Night Before, an event held ahead of the opening of the Paris show. The lineup also included Fiat’s Multiplay, Opel’s STX, Peugeot’s RCZ Vision and Citroën’s 2CV Concept. Serafini’s three renders focus only on the Alfa Romeo project, showing alternative applications of its design language through models that, for now, have no announced production equivalent.